Canada’s energy-intensive industries are warning that rising carbon levies will erode their competitiveness in an already tough global marketplace, as Ottawa prepares legislation to impose a national pricing system.

ArcelorMittal Dofasco, the largest steel maker in the country, is battling for investment within a global steel-and-mining conglomerate, and higher carbon costs will make it harder to win those fights, Sean Donnelly, president of its Hamilton-based Canadian operations, told a climate-change conference in Ottawa on Wednesday.

