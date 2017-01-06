Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Activists at Oceti Sakowin near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation brace for sub-zero temperatures expected overnight on December 6, 2016 outside Cannon Ball, North Dakota. Enbridge Inc. has delayed its proposed $1.5-billion (U.S.) acquisition of a major stake in the controversial Dakota Access pipeline, as it encounters new indigenous opposition to its own pipeline operations in the northern United States and Canada. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Activists at Oceti Sakowin near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation brace for sub-zero temperatures expected overnight on December 6, 2016 outside Cannon Ball, North Dakota. Enbridge Inc. has delayed its proposed $1.5-billion (U.S.) acquisition of a major stake in the controversial Dakota Access pipeline, as it encounters new indigenous opposition to its own pipeline operations in the northern United States and Canada. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Enbridge delays Dakota Access pipeline deal after Standing Rock protests Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Shawn McCarthy - GLOBAL ENERGY REPORTER

OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Enbridge Inc. has delayed its proposed $1.5-billion (U.S.) acquisition of a major stake in the controversial Dakota Access pipeline, as it encounters new indigenous opposition to its own pipeline operations in the northern United States and Canada.

Last month, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers denied an easement to allow the current pipeline owner to cross the Missouri River near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation where indigenous activists and their supporters have encamped in high-profile opposition to the project.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Shawn McCarthy on Twitter: @smccarthy55

Also on The Globe and Mail

Justin Trudeau says two pipeline approvals good for 'all Canadians' (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular