Enbridge Inc. has delayed its proposed $1.5-billion (U.S.) acquisition of a major stake in the controversial Dakota Access pipeline, as it encounters new indigenous opposition to its own pipeline operations in the northern United States and Canada.

Last month, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers denied an easement to allow the current pipeline owner to cross the Missouri River near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation where indigenous activists and their supporters have encamped in high-profile opposition to the project.

