Enbridge company logos on display at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Thursday, May 12, 2016. (Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CALGARY — The Canadian Press

The National Energy Board says about 10,000 litres of light crude oil spilled Monday at a storage site east of Edmonton.

Enbridge said that as of Tuesday morning, it had recovered almost all of the oil, which had leaked from a tank value in an industrial area of Strathcona County.

The company said the oil flowed into a drainage ditch and then into a creek.

The Transportation Safety Board dispatched a team to the spill site, marking the second time one has been sent to investigate a pipeline-related incident this year.

Last month, Enbridge said a third-party strike on its pipeline caused about 961,000 litres of light oil condensate to leak into a construction pit.

The TSB has launched a full investigation into the February spill.

