Enbridge Inc. reported lower first-quarter earnings due to the timing of its $37-billion Spectra Energy Corp. takeover and warmer weather in southern Ontario.

First-quarter earnings were $638-million, or 54 cents a share, compared with $1.2-billion in earnings, or $1.38 per share, for the same quarter last year.

The change came as a result of a number of unusual and non-recurring factors, the company said, including the timing of the closing of its Spectra takeover, the impact of warmer-than-normal weather on gas distribution franchises, and transactions undertaken in 2016 to strengthen the balance sheet.

The first-quarter results reflect about one month of the financial contributions from the assets acquired in Enbridge’s takeover of Houston-based Spectra, which closed at the end of February.

The fact that profits from Spectra assets for January and most of February are not included in this year’s first-quarter results had a significant impact, said Enbridge chief executive Al Monaco. Those two cold, high-gas volume months typically provide a disproportionate amount of earnings compared to the rest of the year.

“This first quarter isn’t really representative of the normal results.”

But Calgary-based Enbridge says its creation of what is now North America’s largest infrastructure company will generate billions in additional profits this year. Its full year, post-merger guidance stands at adjusted earnings of as much as $7.6-billion, before interest and taxes. That compares with about $4.7-billion in 2016 and $4.2-billion in 2015.

“We’re very pleased with how the companies came together. We had a seamless day-one transition, and integration-wise, we’re on track,” Mr. Monaco said on a Thursday conference call.

“When we account for the effects of closing in February, we’re where we expected to be.”

Report Typo/Error