Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Enbridge president and CEO Al Monaco attends the company's annual general meeting in Toronto in this 2015 file photo. (Chris Young/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Enbridge president and CEO Al Monaco attends the company's annual general meeting in Toronto in this 2015 file photo. (Chris Young/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Enbridge profit slips on Spectra timing, warmer Ontario winter Add to ...

Kelly Cryderman

CALGARY — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Enbridge Inc. reported lower first-quarter earnings due to the timing of its $37-billion Spectra Energy Corp. takeover and warmer weather in southern Ontario.

First-quarter earnings were $638-million, or 54 cents a share, compared with $1.2-billion in earnings, or $1.38 per share, for the same quarter last year.

The change came as a result of a number of unusual and non-recurring factors, the company said, including the timing of the closing of its Spectra takeover, the impact of warmer-than-normal weather on gas distribution franchises, and transactions undertaken in 2016 to strengthen the balance sheet.

The first-quarter results reflect about one month of the financial contributions from the assets acquired in Enbridge’s takeover of Houston-based Spectra, which closed at the end of February.

The fact that profits from Spectra assets for January and most of February are not included in this year’s first-quarter results had a significant impact, said Enbridge chief executive Al Monaco. Those two cold, high-gas volume months typically provide a disproportionate amount of earnings compared to the rest of the year.

“This first quarter isn’t really representative of the normal results.”

But Calgary-based Enbridge says its creation of what is now North America’s largest infrastructure company will generate billions in additional profits this year. Its full year, post-merger guidance stands at adjusted earnings of as much as $7.6-billion, before interest and taxes. That compares with about $4.7-billion in 2016 and $4.2-billion in 2015.

“We’re very pleased with how the companies came together. We had a seamless day-one transition, and integration-wise, we’re on track,” Mr. Monaco said on a Thursday conference call.

“When we account for the effects of closing in February, we’re where we expected to be.”

Report Typo/Error

Follow Kelly Cryderman on Twitter: @KellyCryderman

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular