Canada’s largest pipeline company Enbridge Inc. reported a quarterly profit that missed estimates as warmer-than-expected weather weighed on its unit that distributes natural gas for heating purposes.

Enbridge’s gas distribution unit supplies natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The company agreed in September to buy Spectra Energy Corp in a deal to create the largest North American energy infrastructure company at a time when pipeline companies are grappling with overcapacity and sliding tariffs.

Enbridge’s net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $103-million, or 11 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $609-million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 47 cents per share, just missing the analysts’ estimate of 49 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Report Typo/Error