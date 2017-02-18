Enbridge says it believes a pipeline that leaked near Edmonton was struck by another company doing construction in the area.

The pipeline company says in a news release that the incident happened Friday on its Line 2A pipeline at an industrial site in Strathcona County.

It says Enbridge crews are working to clean up the release, which is contained in an excavation pit.

The National Energy Board says Enbridge has reported that approximately 200 cubic metres of oil condensate was released.

The board says its staff are on site and will verify that Enbridge conducts an adequate and appropriate cleanup and deal with any environmental effects.

Enbridge says its control centre immediately shut down its pipelines in the area.

The Transportation Safety Board says it’s sending a team to investigate the leak.

