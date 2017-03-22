Canada’s Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday it would cut about 1,000 positions, or 6 per cent of its work force, after buying Spectra Energy Corp of Houston.
The takeover, the most significant energy deal since oil and natural gas prices crashed in mid-2014, had highlighted how pipeline companies were under pressure to merge as they grappled with overcapacity and sliding tariffs that had slowed dividend growth and unnerved investors.
More to comeReport Typo/Error
- Enbridge Inc$40.82+0.34(+0.84%)
- Enbridge Inc$54.52+0.40(+0.74%)
- Updated March 22 11:21 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.