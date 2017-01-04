Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Workers tend to a well head at an Encana gas well outside Rifle, in western Colorado, in this file photo. (Brennan Linsley/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Workers tend to a well head at an Encana gas well outside Rifle, in western Colorado, in this file photo. (Brennan Linsley/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Encana expects 2017 margins to top previous forecast Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Canadian oil and natural gas producer Encana Corp. said on Wednesday it expects its margins in 2017 to exceed its previous target on lower costs and an expected rise in output in the second half of this year.

The company also said it expects production from its core assets to be in the upper range, or exceed its previous forecast of 15-20 per cent growth, between the fourth quarter of this year and the corresponding period last year.

Encana has downsized operations to focus on four core North American plays – the Montney and Duvernay in Western Canada, and the Eagle Ford and Permian in the United States.

The company said it expects its corporate margin to be above $10 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) in 2017, higher than the $8 per boe it had forecast at its investor day in October.

Encana is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results and 2017 budget on Feb 16.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular