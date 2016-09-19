Encana Corp. is seeking to raise more than $1-billion in a marketed share issue, a departure from the more standard bought deals used to raise money in the oil patch.

Encana plans to use half the proceeds from the sale of at least 107-million shares to help fund its 2017 capital spending. The rest will be used to reduce debt, some taken on in recent years to fund U.S. acquisitions.

The offering, led by Credit Suisse Securities (Canada) Inc. and J.P. Morgan, was slated to be priced later on Monday, based on the results of the marketing efforts. Underwriters have the option of selling an additional 16 million shares in an overallotment option.

U.S.-listed shares in Encana were down 4.5 per cent in post-market trading.

More to come

Report Typo/Error