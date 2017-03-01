Canada’s energy exporters found themselves in the spotlight Wednesday as the U.S. Department of Energy reported the United States posted a $39-billion (U.S.) energy-trade deficit with its northern neighbour last year, driven by imports of oil, natural gas and electricity.

The report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) came a day after President Donald Trump, in an address to Congress, bemoaned America’s $800-billion trade deficit. He vowed to adopt new measures to address the imbalance, and to stimulate jobs and investment in the United States.

