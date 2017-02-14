Striking workers at BHP Billiton’s Escondida copper mine in Chile have agreed to enter into a government mediation process with the company, a government spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

“We have information that the union has accepted mediation by the (government’s) labour directorate, and we hope that procedure...allows the parties to come closer and for the strike to be resolved as soon as possible,” said Paula Narvaez.

Report Typo/Error