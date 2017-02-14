Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Workers from BHP Billiton's Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, gather outside the company gates during a strike in Antofagasta, Chile February 11, 2017. (STRINGER/REUTERS)
Striking union at Escondida copper mine accepts mediation with BHP Add to ...

SANTIAGO — Reuters

Striking workers at BHP Billiton’s Escondida copper mine in Chile have agreed to enter into a government mediation process with the company, a government spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

“We have information that the union has accepted mediation by the (government’s) labour directorate, and we hope that procedure...allows the parties to come closer and for the strike to be resolved as soon as possible,” said Paula Narvaez.

