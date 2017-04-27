Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
An airplane comes in for a landing above an Exxon sign at a gas station in the Chicago suburb of Norridge, Illinois, U.S., October 27, 2016. (Jim Young/REUTERS)
An airplane comes in for a landing above an Exxon sign at a gas station in the Chicago suburb of Norridge, Illinois, U.S., October 27, 2016. (Jim Young/REUTERS)

Exxon fined $20-million for emissions from Texas plant Add to ...

BAYTOWN, Texas — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

A judge has ordered Exxon Mobil to pay a penalty of nearly $20-million for releasing 10 million pounds of pollutants into the air over the course of eight years from a refining and chemical complex east of Houston.

U.S. District Judge David Hittner in a ruling Wednesday determined that Texas-based Exxon on thousands of occasions from 2005 to 2013 violated federal clean-air standards.

The Houston Chronicle reports the finding is the result of a lawsuit filed in 2010 by two environmental groups.

The groups argued Exxon collected more than $14-million in economic benefits by delaying measures to curb the emissions from its plant in Baytown. They contend the pollution could have been detected earlier using improvements such as infrared imaging technology.

Exxon says it’s considering an appeal.

Report Typo/Error
 
  • Exxon Mobil Corp
    $81.18
    -0.23
    (-0.28%)
  • Updated April 27 3:25 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular