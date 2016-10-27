Two First Nations and an environmental group have filed legal challenges in a bid to block a proposal to export liquefied natural gas from British Columbia.

The Gitwilgyoots tribe of the Lax Kw’alaams, the Gitanyow First Nation and SkeenaWild Conservation Trust are opposed to Pacific NorthWest LNG’s plans to build an $11.4-billion export terminal near Prince Rupert.

Chris Tollefson, one of the lawyers representing SkeenaWild, said the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency didn’t properly assess and report on how Pacific NorthWest LNG would affect juvenile salmon habitat on Flora Bank.

CEAA has ruled that the LNG proposal would likely harm harbour porpoises and contribute to climate change, but envisages low ecological risks to salmon as long as mitigation measures and monitoring programs are carried out.

The federal cabinet approved the project last month, subject to more than 190 conditions, including a cap on greenhouse gas emissions that would cut them nearly 20 per cent below what was first proposed.

Locally, the key concern is over the project’s threat to Flora Bank, a sandbar that is located next to the proposed export terminal site on Lelu Island.

“This is really the cradle for the salmon. When you alter or destroy the habitat, you really don’t know what is going to happen,” Mr. Tollefson said in an interview.

Greg Knox, SkeenaWild’s executive director, described CEAA’s review process as flawed. The environmental group is seeking a court order that would quash the federal cabinet’s approval of Pacific NorthWest LNG, which is led by Malaysia’s state-owned Petronas.

Federal Environmental Minister Catherine McKenna defended the federal cabinet’s approval during a news conference last month in Richmond, B.C. “The only way to get resources to market in the 21st century is if they can be done in a responsible and sustainable manner. This decision reflects this objective,” Ms. McKenna said.

One of the key critics of Pacific NorthWest LNG has been Donnie Wesley, a Gitwilgyoots hereditary chief who helped launch a protest camp on Lelu Island in August, 2015.

Mr. Wesley and his supporters say no amount of mitigation measures would protect ecologically sensitive Flora Bank in the Skeena River estuary.

“Once again, we are forced to ask courts to do what our politicians seem unable to do – to honour Canada’s obligations to its indigenous communities and to protect our environment from catastrophic harm,” Mr. Wesley said in a statement Thursday.

The Gitwilgyoots tribe is one of nine allied tribes of the Lax Kw’alaams. The Lax Kw’alaams say Flora Bank and Lelu Island are part of their traditional territory The Gitanyow’s traditional territory is roughly 150 kilometres northeast of Flora Bank. Gitanyow leaders say their worries have been largely ignored because their territory is farther away from Flora Bank than other First Nations.

“Despite repeated requests, the federal government has failed to properly consult with our people,” said Glen Williams, chief negotiator for Gitanyow hereditary chiefs.

Pacific NorthWest LNG has pointed out that it has consulted with five Tsimshian First Nations – the Metlakatla, Kitselas, Gitxaala, Kitsumkalum and Lax Kw’alaams. While four of those groups have signed term sheets that are intended to lead to impact benefit agreements, the Lax Kw’alaams First Nation is the holdout.

Mr. Tollefson, who is also executive director of the Victoria-based Pacific Centre for Environmental Law and Litigation, said SkeenaWild, the Gitwilgyoots and Gitanyow are each applying for a judicial review in Federal Court.

“This case is about how the law values critical fish habitat located at the mouth of one of the world’s most magnificent remaining salmon rivers. This proponent plans to permanently destroy some of this habitat, in a location where juvenile salmon are transformed into smolts,” Mr. Tollefson said.

“Should the law approve this project as long as the proponent promises to try to recreate this habitat somewhere else – even though no one knows whether such a plan can actually work?”

Respondents named in SkeenaWild’s application are the federal cabinet, the federal Environment Minister, CEAA and Pacific NorthWest LNG.

Pacific NorthWest LNG issued a statement, defending its project.

“PNW would review any judicial review applications once they are filed and received. Pacific NorthWest LNG has been meeting with local First Nations regarding our proposed project since 2012,” said Tessa Gill, head of external affairs at Pacific NorthWest LNG. “We are continuing to work collaboratively with area First Nations as we move through the various stages of the project, and look forward to building on the constructive relationships that have been established between the project and local communities, including First Nations, to date.”

With LNG prices in Asia at low levels, the vast majority of 20 LNG proposals in British Columbia have been rendered uneconomic. Pacific NorthWest LNG, however, is seeking to be up and running in 2021, in hopes that the glut of global supplies will have begun to ease.

Pacific NorthWest LNG estimates that $36-billion will need to have been spent to make its planned exports a reality in 2021. The budget includes $11.4-billion for the LNG export terminal on Lelu Island, $5-billion for the Prince Rupert Gas Transmission project, $1.7-billion for the North Montney Mainline, Petronas’s $5.2-billion acquisition of Progress Energy Canada in 2012, and at least $12-billion related to drilling and natural gas production in northeast British Columbia. The two pipelines are to be built by TransCanada Corp.

