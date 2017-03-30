Cenovus Energy Inc. announced a $17.7-billion cash-and-stock deal for most of ConocoPhillips Co.’s oil sands assets late Wednesday. Here are five things to know:
It is one of the biggest energy deals – with a funding plan to match:
JPMorgan, one of the lead advisers to Cenovus, touted the transaction as the largest North American asset deal and the second-largest Canadian exploration and production transaction.Report Typo/Error
Follow @jeffalewison Twitter:
- ConocoPhillips$49.32+3.37(+7.33%)
- Cenovus Energy Inc$15.06-2.39(-13.70%)
- Cenovus Energy Inc$11.33-1.75(-13.38%)
- Crude Oil Front Month Futures$50.37+0.86(+1.74%)
- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd$43.59-0.27(-0.62%)
- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd$32.77-0.12(-0.36%)
- Royal Dutch Shell PLC$56.26-0.04(-0.07%)
- Statoil ASA$17.32-0.01(-0.06%)
- Suncor Energy Inc$41.17-0.88(-2.09%)
- Suncor Energy Inc$30.95-0.59(-1.87%)
- Updated March 30 1:58 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.