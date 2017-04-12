A U.S. coal mine and health-care executive who bid for U.S. Steel Canada Inc. is trying to make a bid for Essar Steel Algoma Inc. with the backing of the United Steelworkers union.

Tom Clarke, chief executive officer of a Virginia-based health-care company and a principal of coal mining company ERP Compliant Fuels LLC, has signed a support agreement with Local 2251 of the steelworkers union in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., to bid for Essar Algoma, which is operating under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.

