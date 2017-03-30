Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A sign adorns the building where mining company Rio Tinto has its office in Perth, Western Australia. (David Gray/REUTERS)
A sign adorns the building where mining company Rio Tinto has its office in Perth, Western Australia. (David Gray/REUTERS)

Four people injured in explosion at Rio Tinto facility in Quebec Add to ...

SOREL-TRACEY, Que. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Four people were taken to hospital Thursday morning after an explosion at the Rio Tinto Iron and Titanium plant in Sorel-Tracy, Que.

The extent of the injuries are not known, although they are not believed to be life-threatening.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the explosion at about 4:30 a.m. ET at the metallurgical complex northeast of Montreal.

The facility was evacuated but it was unclear whether all personnel were required to leave.

Rio Tinto is one of the world’s leading metals and mining firms with about 50,000 workers in some 35 countries.

Report Typo/Error
 
  • Rio Tinto PLC
    $40.88
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • Updated March 29 4:02 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular