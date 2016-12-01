Commodities trader and miner Glencore said on Thursday it would pay out $1-billion in dividends in 2017, had exceeded asset sales targets and would meet its goal this year to cut net debt.

The news sent the share price around 2 per cent higher by 0830 GMT, adding to gains of more than 200 per cent since the start of the year.

Glencore a year ago was one of the miners hardest hit by a commodity price crash but has been one of the biggest gainers as the markets have recovered this year.

It had scrapped its dividend and announced a turnaround plan, saying in September 2015 it would sell assets worth $1-$2-billion and then in March increased that target to $4-$5-billion.

On Thursday, Glencore said it had achieved $6.3-billion in asset sales this year.

It also said it was on track to cut debt to $16.5-billion to $17.5-billion and gave detail on earlier promises to reinstate a dividend in 2017, saying it would pay out $1-billion next year.

In addition, it would introduce a new distribution policy in 2018, which analysts estimated could add around another $1-billion depending on performance and commodity prices.

It would include a fixed dividend of $1-billion, funded from marketing cash flow, and a variable distribution equal to at least 25 per cent of free cash flow from the mining, or industrial sector.

“We have delivered on our commitments and done so in a way that has preserved the long-term earnings capability of the group,” CEO Ivan Glasenberg said in a statement.

Analysts largely agreed with him.

“There’s not much you can fault with it,” analyst Hunter Hillcoat of Investec said.

Analyst Liberum was cautious, saying the dividend news was roughly in line with expectations, although it said some investors may have wanted a dividend earlier.

Glencore differs from other mining groups in the size of its marketing division, which it says is more resilient during commodity downturns.

Core profit in 2015 from its trading arm fell only 11 per cent while profit from its mining and industrial business slid 38 per cent.

In October, Glencore narrowed its full-year 2016 earnings guidance from trading before interest and tax (EBIT) to $2.5-billion to $2.7-billion and on Thursday, Glencore said it should meet the upper end of that range.

