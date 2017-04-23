With Canada’s biggest gold miners back in the mode of making deals and striking partnerships, analysts will be watching the companies’ self-discipline as first-quarter financials start rolling in.

Last year was a period of recovery for gold producers: balance sheets got better, gold prices were healthy and rising and share prices climbed. The S&P/TSX global gold index went up 50 per cent in 2016, and it’s up another 12 per cent so far this year.