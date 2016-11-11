Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A worker inspects a new hoist installed at Kirkland Lake Gold's operations in the town of Kirkland Lake, Ont. (STRINGER/CANADA/REUTERS)
John Tilak And Nicole Mordant

TORONTO/VANCOUVER — Reuters

South Africa’s Gold Fields Ltd and Silver Standard Resources Inc have made three joint, unsolicited bids for Canada’s Kirkland Lake Gold and recently sweetened their offer to about $1.4-billion, three sources familiar with the process said.

The latest bid has also been rebuffed, said the sources, who requested anonymity as the issue is confidential. The names of the bidders have not been previously disclosed.

Kirkland Lake has declined to discuss the offers, the sources said. A spokeswoman for Kirkland Lake said she could not immediately comment.

