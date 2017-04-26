Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Convention goers are seen at the Goldcorp booth at the PDAC Convention 2016 in Toronto on Sunday, March 6, 2016. (Kevin Van Paassen for The Globe and Mail)
Convention goers are seen at the Goldcorp booth at the PDAC Convention 2016 in Toronto on Sunday, March 6, 2016. (Kevin Van Paassen for The Globe and Mail)

VANCOUVER — The Canadian Press

Goldcorp beat expectations in first quarter results with profits rising to $170-million (U.S.) despite a drop in production as it drove costs down.

The net income, amounting to $0.20 per share, was well ahead of an analyst consensus complied by Thomson Reuters of $44.2-million, or $0.08 per share.

Earnings were also higher than the $80-million the company took in for the first quarter of 2016, despite producing substantially fewer ounces.

The Vancouver-based gold miner said it produced 655,000 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of $800 per ounce in the first quarter, compared with 784,000 ounces at $836 per ounce for the same quarter in 2016.

Goldcorp has targeted a 20 per cent reduction in sustaining costs over the next five years, with a $250-million annual sustainable efficiency program it says is well underway.

The company reaffirmed its 2017 production guidance of 2.5 million ounces at an estimated $850 per ounce all-in sustaining cost.

