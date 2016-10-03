Canada’s Goldcorp Inc said it was undertaking a controlled shutdown of operations at its Peñasquito gold mine in northern Mexico, following a blockade by a trucking contractor that began on last Monday.

Goldcorp said on Monday the contractor was concerned about losing business after the company’s recent efforts to diversify its local transportation supply chain.

The company said it had taken legal steps, including filing criminal charges against the protesters. The company also said it was ready to talk with the contractor’s representatives.

The world’s third-biggest gold producer by market value said it did not expect the shutdown to impact overall production or cost estimate for 2016.

The Peñasquito mine produced 860,300 ounce of gold in 2015.

