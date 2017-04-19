The Republicans in Washington are desperate for new ways to raise revenue to pay for promised tax cuts, and may turn to a tax on foreign oil as prospects for a broader import levy fade, a prominent U.S. energy economist said on Wednesday.

Philip Verleger has been tracking the prospect of a border-adjustment tax since it was first raised by Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives last summer as a means to raise revenue needed to cut corporate and personal income-tax rates. At the request of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP), he was in Ottawa on Wednesday to brief federal officials on the potential impact a U.S. tax on foreign crude would have on the Canadian industry.

