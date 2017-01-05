Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Canada’s oil patch is in for another shock, as energy companies are expected to abandon a record number of aging oil and gas wells over the next year, a move that will weigh heavily on businesses with older oil and gas fields. (thomaslenne/Thinkstock)
Jeffrey Jones

CALGARY — The Globe and Mail

Optimism is creeping into the oil patch.

Rising oil and gas prices and a big drop in costs are prompting energy companies to top up capital spending and tempt investors with higher production levels after two years of malaise in the sector.

Penn West Petroleum Ltd. said on Thursday it plans to spend $180-million on operations this year, up from its previous estimate of $150-million, with the largest chunk earmarked for its Alberta Cardium operations. Average output is projected to rise 16 per cent from the fourth quarter of 2016.

