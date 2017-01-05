Optimism is creeping into the oil patch.

Rising oil and gas prices and a big drop in costs are prompting energy companies to top up capital spending and tempt investors with higher production levels after two years of malaise in the sector.

Penn West Petroleum Ltd. said on Thursday it plans to spend $180-million on operations this year, up from its previous estimate of $150-million, with the largest chunk earmarked for its Alberta Cardium operations. Average output is projected to rise 16 per cent from the fourth quarter of 2016.

Report Typo/Error