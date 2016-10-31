Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
File photo of a Petro-Canada lubricants operation. (Petro-Canada)
File photo of a Petro-Canada lubricants operation. (Petro-Canada)

HollyFrontier to buy Suncor’s Petro-Canada lubricants unit for $1.13-billion Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Oil refiner HollyFrontier Corp said it had agreed to buy Suncor Energy Inc’s Petro-Canada lubricants unit for $1.13-billion.

The deal will immediately add to HollyFrontier’s earnings per share and cash flow, the company said on Monday.

Reuters last week reported that HollyFrontier was in advanced talks to acquire Suncor’s Petro-Canada lubricants division for a little over $1-billion, after submitting the highest bid in an auction, citing people familiar with the matter.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog