The oil pipeline and tank storage facilities at the Husky Energy oil terminal in Hardisty, Alta., June 20, 2007. (Larry MacDougal/CP)
Canadian oil producer Husky Energy Inc. posted a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by a gain on asset sales and the reversal of a $202-million impairment charge.

The company reported a profit of $186-million, or 19 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31. Excluding the one-time items, Husky posted a loss of $6-million.

Husky recorded a loss of $69-million, or 9 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.

The company’s average production fell 8.4 per cent to 327,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the latest quarter.

