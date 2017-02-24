Canadian oil producer Husky Energy Inc reported a smaller-than-expected adjusted quarterly loss, helped by lower production costs and higher margins in its refining operations.

Husky, controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-Shing, said overall exploration and production operating costs fell 4 per cent to $13.92 per barrel in the fourth quarter.

Average realized U.S. refining margins more than doubled to $9.86 per barrel from a year earlier.

The Calgary-based company’s average production fell 8.4 pct to 327,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The company reported a profit of $186-million, or 19 cents per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, helped by a gain on asset sales and the reversal of a $202-million impairment charge.

Husky posted a loss of $6-million, excluding the one-time items.

Excluding items, Husky reported a loss of 1 cent per share, compared with the analysts’ average estimate of a loss of 2 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Husky recorded a loss of $69-million, or 9 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Up to Thursday’s close of $16.40, the company’s shares had gained 22.6 per cent in value in the past 12 months.

