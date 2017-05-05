Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Husky Energy tower in Calgary, on Feb. 1, 2010. Husky Energy says about 25,000 litres of crude oil leaked from one of its pipelines in southwestern Alberta last week. (Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CALGARY — The Canadian Press

Husky Energy Inc. says it earned $71-million in its latest quarter compared with a loss a year ago, as its results this year were boosted by higher commodity prices and improved refining margins.

The Calgary-based energy company says its profit amounted to six cents per share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a loss of $458-million or 47 cents per share a year ago.

Gross revenue in what was the company’s first quarter totalled $4.58-billion, up from $2.68-billion a year ago.

The improved earnings came as Husky realized $41.58 per barrel on an oil-equivalent basis on average during the quarter, up from $25.02 a year ago.

Average realized U.S. refining margins amounted to $8.33 (U.S.) per barrel compared with $3.76 in the same quarter last year.

Production in the quarter averaged 334,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day, down from 341,000 boepd a year ago, due to some asset sales last year, offset by growing thermal production and increased volumes from its Liwan Gas Project.

