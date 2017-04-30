Hydro-Québec and its local partner Eversource Energy Corp. face stiff local resistance to their proposed 1,090-megawatt transmission project through New Hampshire, and a wild card in Washington as they seek a cross-border permit from President Donald Trump.

As state environmental hearings continue, the partners tout the Northern Pass project as part of the answer to New England state governments’ efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions and secure clean supplies of electricity.

