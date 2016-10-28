Imperial Oil Ltd. and its U.S. parent, Exxon Mobil Corp., could be forced to write down billions of barrels of oil sands reserves at a major Alberta project if crude prices remain at a low level.

The major oil companies said they may have to drop the bitumen reserves at their Kearl development from the “proved” category on their books under U.S. securities regulations by the end of the year.

