Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Imperial, Exxon face billion-barrel writedown if prices don’t improve Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jeffrey Jones

CALGARY — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Imperial Oil Ltd. and its U.S. parent, Exxon Mobil Corp., could be forced to write down billions of barrels of oil sands reserves at a major Alberta project if crude prices remain at a low level.

The major oil companies said they may have to drop the bitumen reserves at their Kearl development from the “proved” category on their books under U.S. securities regulations by the end of the year.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Jeffrey Jones on Twitter: @the_Jeff_Jones

Also on The Globe and Mail

Russia admits oil cap would be beneficial (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog