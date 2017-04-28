Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada’s No.2 integrated oil company, reported a quarterly profit on Friday, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by higher global crude prices and a $151-million gain from the sale of a property.

Imperial, like other oil producers, gained from a 55 per cent jump in global crude prices in the quarter, as an OPEC-led production cut and a rebound in demand slowly erode a global glut.

But the company’s production fell in the latest quarter.

Imperial’s gross output averaged 378,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the first quarter, lower than the 421,000 boepd the company produced a year earlier. The Calgary-based company, which is 69.6 per cent owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, said net income was $333-million, or 39 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $101-million, or 12 cents, a year earlier.

Total revenue jumped 37 per cent to $7.16-billion, while the company’s total expenses rose 25.4 per cent to $6.74-billion.

Analysts had expected a profit of 40 cents per share and revenue of $8.14-billion.

