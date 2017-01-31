Imperial Oil Ltd, majority owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, reported a sharp rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped by a gain from the sale of its service stations.

Canada’s No.2 integrated oil producer and refiner sold its remaining company-owned Esso retail stations to five fuel distributors for about $2.8-billion, resulting in a $988-million gain in the quarter.

The company’s oil and gas business posted net income of $103-million, compared with a loss of $289-million a year earlier, helped by a recovery in oil prices.

Imperial’s production dipped to an average of 399,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day from 400,000 a year earlier.

The company has kept a tight leash on costs since oil prices began to slide in mid-2014.

Imperial said on Tuesday its exploration and production costs had fallen 10 per cent per unit from 2015.

Net income at Imperial’s downstream business jumped to $1.36-billion from $352-million due to the sale of the service stations.

The company’s total net income rose to $1.44-billion, or $1.70 per share, in the quarter, from $102-million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Calgary-based company’s revenue rose 35.5 per cent to $8.44-billion.

