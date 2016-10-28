Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada’s No.2 integrated oil producer and refiner, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it continued to cut costs in the wake of lower oil prices.

The company’s upstream unit cash costs averaged less than $20 (U.S.) per barrel year to date, Chief Executive Rich Kruger said on Friday.

Third quarter upstream unit cash costs declined by more than 35 per cent since 2014, Kruger said.

Imperial Oil said it continued to evaluate the scope of future investments in the light of overall market and business conditions.

The company’s quarterly production marginally increased by nearly 2 per cent to 393,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day.

Imperial Oil, 69.6 per cent owned by Exxon Mobil Corp , said net income jumped to $1-billion (Canadian), or $1.18 per share, in the third quarter, from $479-million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s quarterly profit more than doubled due to a $716-million gain from the sale of some of its retail sites.

The sale of retail sites for $2.8-billion, announced in the first quarter, is expected to close by the end of the year.

Quarterly adjusted net income was 34 cents per share, higher than the analysts’ average estimate of 31 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue and other income rose 4 per cent to $7.44-billion.

Report Typo/Error