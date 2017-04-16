A renewables rush is in high gear in Alberta as the province better known for oil and natural-gas resources formally pushes to up its wind, solar and hydro power capacity.

By the end of the year, the province will have completed the first in a series of annual competitions that sees companies bidding to provide renewable electricity into the power market. The agency overseeing the contest says it has already had formal expressions of interests for dozens of projects to supply the first 400 megawatts – enough to power about 170,000 homes. More than 200 people are signed up for the Alberta Electric System Operator’s information session on Tuesday, some travelling from as far afield as Scotland and Spain.

Report Typo/Error