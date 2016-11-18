Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The construction site of the hydroelectric facility at Muskrat Falls is seen in this 2015 file photo. (Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The construction site of the hydroelectric facility at Muskrat Falls is seen in this 2015 file photo. (Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

‘Increased water seepage’ reported at Muskrat Falls site, water levels reduced Add to ...

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Nalcor Energy says water has seeped from a temporary cofferdam at the site of the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project in Labrador.

In a statement today, the company said “increased water seepage” was noticed at the cofferdam and inspected by an engineering team.

It recommended that water levels be reduced to reduce risks of having increased flow and to safeguard the cofferdam.

Nalcor Energy said it lowered the water levels in the reservoir by opening the spillway gates, which increased water levels downstream of the Muskrat Falls project.

It says there is no risk of flooding in the surrounding communities.

It planned to inspect the dam once reservoir levels went down.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog