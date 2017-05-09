Pipeline companies are facing increasing Indigenous opposition as they proceed with four projects that would dramatically expand Canada’s crude export capacity, including a new pressure tactic aimed at the banks that help provide the massive amounts of capital needed to complete the expansions.
A coalition of aboriginal groups in Canada and the United States launched a campaign on Tuesday to press 17 banks – including Canada’s big five – to stop providing funds to TransCanada Corp., Enbridge Inc., Kinder Morgan Inc., and U.S.-based Energy Transfer Partners LP, which is the majority owner of the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline.Report Typo/Error
