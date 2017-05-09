Through the thick and thin of trade wars, B.C. billionaire Jim Pattison has learned to sleep soundly next to the twitchy U.S. elephant.

Mr. Pattison, 88, has seen his share of softwood-lumber battles between Canada and the United States, dating back to the initial skirmish in the early 1980s.

The latest clash marks Round 5 in the cross-border fight, also known in the forestry industry as Lumber V – borrowing from the Roman numeral style for the Super Bowl. “I am disappointed that we have to go through this, but you know, it’s just part of business,” the chairman and chief executive officer of Jim Pattison Group told The Globe and Mail.

