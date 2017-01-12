An agreement worth as much as $1-billion between British Columbia and Kinder Morgan Inc. removes a key hurdle for the company’s plans to triple capacity on its Trans Mountain pipeline, and brings Alberta oil sands producers a step closer to accessing new global markets.

But the ad hoc deal announced by B.C. Premier Christy Clark this week also opens the door to payments being made to other provinces to win their support for controversial infrastructure projects, including TransCanada Corp.’s proposed Energy East and Keystone XL pipelines.

Report Typo/Error