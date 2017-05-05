Kinder Morgan Inc. has revealed a wider group of oil-company shippers on its contentious Trans Mountain pipeline as major energy companies face a looming export crunch.
Companies that have booked capacity on the 590,000-barrel-per-day pipeline expansion to Canada’s Pacific coast now include Athabasca Oil Corp., MEG Energy Corp., Teck Resources Ltd. and Brion Energy Corp., a unit of state-run China National Petroleum Corp.Report Typo/Error
