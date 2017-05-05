Kinder Morgan Inc. has revealed a wider group of oil-company shippers on its contentious Trans Mountain pipeline as major energy companies face a looming export crunch.
Companies that have booked capacity on the 590,000-barrel-per-day pipeline expansion to Canada’s Pacific coast now include Athabasca Oil Corp., MEG Energy Corp., Teck Resources Ltd. and Brion Energy Corp., a unit of state-run China National Petroleum Corp.Report Typo/Error
Follow @jeffalewison Twitter:
- Statoil ASA$17.04+0.70(+4.28%)
- Suncor Energy Inc$31.02+0.68(+2.24%)
- Suncor Energy Inc$42.53+0.78(+1.87%)
- Athabasca Oil Corp$1.35+0.04(+3.05%)
- MEG Energy Corp$5.81+0.08(+1.40%)
- Teck Resources Ltd$25.24+0.29(+1.16%)
- Updated May 5 12:44 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.