Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Replacement pipe is stored near crude oil storage tanks at Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline terminal in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada November 15, 2016. (CHRIS HELGREN/REUTERS)
Replacement pipe is stored near crude oil storage tanks at Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline terminal in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada November 15, 2016. (CHRIS HELGREN/REUTERS)

Kinder Morgan reveals updated list of Trans Mountain shippers Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jeff Lewis

CALGARY — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Kinder Morgan Inc. has revealed a wider group of oil-company shippers on its contentious Trans Mountain pipeline as major energy companies face a looming export crunch.

Companies that have booked capacity on the 590,000-barrel-per-day pipeline expansion to Canada’s Pacific coast now include Athabasca Oil Corp., MEG Energy Corp., Teck Resources Ltd. and Brion Energy Corp., a unit of state-run China National Petroleum Corp.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Jeff Lewis on Twitter: @jeffalewis

Also on The Globe and Mail

Andrew Willis: Why share buybacks aren't smart (right now) for Canada's energy sector (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular