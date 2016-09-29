Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A worker inspects a hoist installed at Kirkland Lake Gold's operations in the town of Kirkland Lake, Ont. (© STRINGER Canada / Reuters)
A worker inspects a hoist installed at Kirkland Lake Gold's operations in the town of Kirkland Lake, Ont. (© STRINGER Canada / Reuters)

Kirkland Lake Gold to take over Newmarket Gold in $1-billion deal Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Kirkland Lake Gold Inc agreed to take over Newmarket Gold Inc in an all-stock deal valued at about $1-billion.

Kirkland Lake Gold will own about 57 per cent of the combined company, which will be known as Kirkland Lake Gold, the companies said on Thursday.

Newmarket shareholders will own the rest of the shares.

Newmarket shareholders will receive 0.475 shares of the combined company for each share held. Kirkland Lake Gold shares will be exchanged at a ratio of 2.1053 Newmarket shares per Kirkland Lake Gold share, the companies said.

The exchange ratio implies consideration of $5.28 per Newmarket share, a premium of 9.4 per cent to Newmarket’s close on Wednesday, the companies said.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog