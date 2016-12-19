Koch Industries Inc. has scrapped plans for an $800-million oil sands development, blaming economic uncertainty in Alberta and the province’s climate policies.
The Wichita, Kan.-based conglomerate, owned by the conservative billionaire Koch brothers, asked Alberta's energy regulator to rescind the approval for the Muskwa steam-driven oil sands project.
