Gasoline futures have soared and prices at the pump in certain states have started to spike owing to an continuing partial shutdown of Colonial Pipeline, the vital artery bringing gasoline and other products to the U.S. East Coast.

Colonial, the largest U.S. refined products pipeline system, shut its main gasoline and distillate lines last week after a 6,000 barrel leak was discovered in Shelby County, Alabama.

The company has since restarted operations at some parts of its gasoline pipeline at reduced rates and is also pumping fuel on its distillate line, which has been completely restarted.

However, a complete restart of Line 1, the gasoline line, has been pushed to next week because of gasoline vapors at the site, the company said. As of Thursday, the leak’s cause was still not found, causing traders to question whether Colonial would manage a full restart by next week.

The outage is expected to hit the East Coast and Southeast markets the most, as they rely heavily on pipeline supply to meet demand. Gasoline futures were higher on Friday, even though most other parts of the energy complex were lower. Prices are up about 9 per cent since the leak was found.

Specifically, traders and analysts say the six states most likely to be affected are Georgia, Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

Retail prices in Georgia and Tennessee were also higher, with regular gasoline rising to $2.136 a gallon on Friday from $2.108 Thursday, AAA said. Tennessee prices rose more than 1 cent. Georgia declared a state of emergency on Thursday to allow easier road transportation.

“You’re looking at a lot of terminals that are running pretty tight on gasoline supply and … it’s becoming an issue where motorists are starting to feel it with their wallets,” said Patrick DeHaan, petroleum analyst at Gasbuddy.

“The immediate concern is availability in these areas, but even after the pipeline is fully restored, you still have racks and terminals that are trying to beef up their inventory to pre-outage levels and that’s going to be a struggle.”

Line 1, running from Houston to Greensboro, North Carolina, has a 1.2 million barrels-per-day capacity. The Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) typically issues a “corrective action order” listing requirements before full restart approval is granted.

The order has not yet been issued. Gasoline futures rose as much as 3.4 per cent to a session high of $1.48 a gallon.

News that BP Plc will cut production this weekend by at least 50 per cent on the large crude distillation unit for repairs at its 413,500 bpd refinery in Whiting, Ind., also supported gasoline futures.

U.S. refined product calendar spreads, particularly the front-month October contract’s premium to November, rallied on Friday.

The supply outage has led to increased buying in the front of the gasoline and diesel forward curve, with traders betting supply will be tight in the near term ahead of seasonal refinery maintenance.

U.S. gasoline’s front-month calendar spread jumped to a record on Friday while the U.S. ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) front-month calendar spread rose to its highest level in more than a year.

Distillate deliveries are expected to be delayed since gasoline batches are being shipped on Line 1, Colonial said, boosting ULSD spreads.

The gasoline crack spread, a measure of gasoline margins, jumped as much as 17.8 per cent on Friday to its highest level since June 6.

However, U.S. Gulf Coast gasoline prices have weakened significantly since last week. Gasoline for prompt delivery on the coast fell to its lowest level in nearly three months on Friday.

