Canadian resources magnate Rob McEwen aims to list his company McEwen Mining Inc. on the S&P 500 in two to three years’ time to meet a rise he predicts in demand for gold as part of investor portfolios.

So far, the only gold company listed on the S&P 500 is Newmont Mining Corp.

“Our overriding goal is to get into the S&P 500,” Mr. McEwen said, adding he expected an increased appetite for exposure to gold in investment portfolios.

Mr. McEwen made his fortune as the founder and former chairman and CEO of Goldcorp Inc., one of the world’s largest gold producers. He stepped down as head of Goldcorp in 2005, and his business card now describes him as chief owner of McEwen Mining, which in February this year announced it was buying Lexam VG Gold.

For the first quarter, McEwen Mining reported a loss of 1 cent per share, which Mr. McEwen said was because of investment in new operations, including an open-pit gold mine in Nevada and copper in Argentina.

“We’ll have negative cash flow and probably post losses through the year as we invest in our new projects,” Mr. McEwen said in an interview on the sidelines of a mining conference in London.

The share price is down more than 10 per cent since the start of the year.

Mr. McEwen said he hoped for a licence by the third quarter in Nevada and to start construction around the end of the year.

