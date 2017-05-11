Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

MEG Energy’s latest quarter included more than $98-million in gains, primarily related to foreign exchange and commodity risk management. (Chris Bolin For The Globe and Mail)
Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller quarterly profit compared with a year earlier, when the company recorded higher gains related to foreign exchange and commodity risk management.

The Calgary, Alberta-based MEG’s net profit fell to $1.59 million ($1.16 million) or 1 cent per share, for the three months ended March 31, from $130.8 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter included more than $98 million in gains, primarily related to foreign exchange and commodity risk management.

The company recorded gains of $320.3 million related to foreign exchange and $17 million related to commodity risk management in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue nearly doubled to $560 million, with bitumen production rising marginally to 77,245 barrels per day.

