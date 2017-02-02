A bright spot in Canada’s troubled energy sector is being hit hard by regional pipeline outages.
Natural gas producers in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia are benefiting from dramatic leaps in the productivity of their wells – just as North American natural gas prices are expected to rise this year.Report Typo/Error
Follow @KellyCrydermanon Twitter:
- TransCanada Corp$61.80+0.22(+0.36%)
- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp$28.28+0.01(+0.04%)
- Crew Energy Inc$5.60-0.10(-1.75%)
- Updated February 2 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.