Pipelines run to Enbridge Inc.'s crude oil storage tanks at their tank farm in Cushing, Okla. (NICK OXFORD/REUTERS)
CALGARY — The Canadian Press

The National Energy Board says it will require companies making pipeline applications to provide more detail on their emergency response plans.

The federal regulator says the rule changes are being made in response to frequent demands from participants at its recent public hearings.

It launched a 60-day online public comment period Wednesday to gather input to be used in the final draft of its ruling.

The new rules are expected to require more information at the application stage covering emergency management, project-specific emergency preparedness and online presentation of emergency procedures manuals.

NEB CEO Peter Watson says the changes will foster increased understanding among stakeholders, hearing participants, NEB experts and panel members regarding emergency planning.

The new regulations are expected to be in place by early summer.

