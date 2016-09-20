Newmont Mining Corp., the world’s second-biggest gold producer, plans to participate in a competitive bidding process being undertaken by Barrick Gold Corp. for the latter’s stake in the Kalgoorlie super pit mine in Australia.

“We welcome their process as they go through, and we’d like to participate in it to see where it lands,” chief executive efficer Gary Goldberg said Monday in an interview from Colorado Springs during the Denver Gold Forum. “But we would want to acquire it for good value.”

In July, Barrick announced plans to sell its 50 per cent share in Australia’s largest open-pit gold mine, and joint owner Newmont has signaled it would be willing to buy the stake at the right price. Earlier Monday, Barrick President Kelvin Dushnisky said his company expected a “strong” bidding process.

The stake may fetch as much as $1-billion, according to people familiar with the matter, while analyst valuations range from $400-million to about $1.5-billion. Goldberg declined to provide an estimate of the valuation, saying that has to be negotiated. He said “everything is always on the table,” when asked about a possible asset swap with Barrick.

Newmont, which has operations in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific region and Africa, has been working to lower costs and increase production after gold fell for three years before rallying in 2016. The company expanded through the down cycle, buying the Cripple Creek and Victor mine in Colorado for $820-million in 2015.

Shares in the Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company have more than doubled in value this year as rallying precious metals prices boosted margins.

Newmont’s investors are pushing for a continued focus on value and delivering results rather than chasing ounces and volume, Goldberg said. The company has made good progress on debt reduction and will look to enhance dividends, he said.

