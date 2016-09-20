Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Keystone, Northern Gateway and Kinder Morgan pipelines are political hot potatoes, with Canadians divided over the projects and the legitimacy of the approval process. (Alex Panetta/The Canadian Press)
Keystone, Northern Gateway and Kinder Morgan pipelines are political hot potatoes, with Canadians divided over the projects and the legitimacy of the approval process. (Alex Panetta/The Canadian Press)

Northern Gateway pipeline project won’t appeal federal court decision Add to ...

TORONTO — Reuters

Published

Last updated

Oil company Enbridge Inc’s Northern Gateway pipeline project will not appeal a recent Canadian Federal Court of Appeal decision that reversed its approval pending consultations with aboriginal groups, it said on Tuesday.

“We believe that meaningful consultation and collaboration, and not litigation, is the best path forward for everyone involved,” Northern Gateway President John Carruthers said in a statement, adding that the project wanted the support of aboriginal groups.

A Canadian court in June overturned federal approval of the proposed project to carry crude to the western coast, sending it back to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet to reconsider.

Related: Northern Gateway ruling puts future pipeline consultations to the test

Read more: Why the Northern Gateway project is unlikely to be built

Canada’s former Conservative government in 2014 approved Northern Gateway, which would carry oil from the Alberta oil sands to a port in British Columbia for export. Its construction was subject to more than 200 conditions.

After the approval, numerous British Columbia aboriginal communities, along with environmental groups, filed lawsuits seeking to overturn the decision.

More to come

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Northern Gateway project approval overturned (BNN Video)
 
  • Enbridge Inc
    $57.91
    -0.14
    (-0.24%)
  • Updated September 20 1:14 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog